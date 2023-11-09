SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 9.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.83. 753,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,174,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 4,779,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,524 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 664,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

