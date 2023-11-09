Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.02 on Monday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.