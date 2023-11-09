Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.53

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 193181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market cap of C$135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of C$84.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2760417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

