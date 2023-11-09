ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 194000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 42.76%. The company had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 EPS for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.