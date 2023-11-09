ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,057.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,057.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $626.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,273. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $631.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.15 and a 200 day moving average of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

