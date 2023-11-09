Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 118,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 95,061 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 484,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.