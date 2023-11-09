Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54.12 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,117,000. VICI Properties comprises about 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 1,129,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

