Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $87.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,139 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $87,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 76,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.