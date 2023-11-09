Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $48,380,862,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $134,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock remained flat at $65.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 209,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,953. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.