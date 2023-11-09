Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 1,225,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

