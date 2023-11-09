Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.43 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.12. 368,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

