Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $119.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $119,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 35,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

