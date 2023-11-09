Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 193.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179,204 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 523,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,309. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

