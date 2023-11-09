Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 96,937 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

