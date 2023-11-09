Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 44,981 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 235,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 309.5% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 827,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 271,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 73,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. 979,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,182. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

