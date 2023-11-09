Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 210,944 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $98,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 649,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.