RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 6.5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39. 970,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,421,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,876,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 958,766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,249,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 273,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 866,566 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

