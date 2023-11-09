Raymond James Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Strong-Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

