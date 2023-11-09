Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

