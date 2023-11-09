Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
