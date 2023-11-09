Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

