Pepe (PEPE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219.46 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Pepe has a market capitalization of $547.84 million and $219.46 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,062,922,847,365 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,062,922,847,365.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000133 USD and is up 14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $167,206,350.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

