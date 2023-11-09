Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DVN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $44.74. 2,836,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,439. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $73.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.