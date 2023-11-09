Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.416 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

OVV traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,121. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.50. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$78.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

