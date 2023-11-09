Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Down 13.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 301.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 136.8% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 306,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

