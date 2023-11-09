Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $30.95. 394,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 644,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $22,503,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,855,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at about $10,218,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

