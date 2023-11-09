North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$35.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.94.
NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
