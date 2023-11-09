Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordwand Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UNH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average is $496.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $553.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

