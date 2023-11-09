New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Sells C$151,240.50 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$1.99.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1106195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

