Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

