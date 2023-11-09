Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE MOS traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

