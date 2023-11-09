Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNSKY. HSBC raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.59.

(Get Free Report

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.