Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $36.66 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion and a PE ratio of -458.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

