Minnova (CVE:MCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 358000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Minnova Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.
About Minnova
Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.
