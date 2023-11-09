MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 83,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $849.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on MidCap Financial Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.