MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.91.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
