MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

