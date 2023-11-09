McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $267.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

