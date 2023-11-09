McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.60

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.60 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.89 ($0.57), with a volume of 707651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.55).

McBride Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.62.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

