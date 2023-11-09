Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.48

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.02 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

