Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Acquires $141,537.33 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Magyar Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magyar Bancorp
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.