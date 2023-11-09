Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Acquires $141,537.33 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

