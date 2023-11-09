Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.90 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 245667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
