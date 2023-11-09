Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Leonovus Stock Up 66.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$522,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Leonovus Company Profile
Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.
