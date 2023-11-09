Lee Financial Co Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.68. The company had a trading volume of 901,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $321.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

