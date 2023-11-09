Lee Financial Co Purchases 912 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.37. 491,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,292. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

