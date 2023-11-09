Lee Financial Co Has $393,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,042. The company has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

