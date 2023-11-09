Lee Financial Co Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $183.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

