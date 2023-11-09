Lee Financial Co Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $233.87. 493,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,797. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

