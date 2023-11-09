Lee Financial Co Buys 7,220 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.10. 10,548,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,533,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.88. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.