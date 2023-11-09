Lee Financial Co Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.48. 3,796,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,049,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
