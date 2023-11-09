Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

PH stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,054. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.49 and its 200-day moving average is $378.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

