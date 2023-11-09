Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

KKR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 939,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,705. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

